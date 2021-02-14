LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A pair of lifelong valentines in Las Vegas say they were destined to reignite a long lost flame.
But it wasn't a perfect journey. After 77-year-old Diane and Dennis Reynolds separated for decades, the divorced pair reconnected, and sparks flew all over again.
"My heart, just ugh,” said Diane Reynolds. “He was so kind, just so kind."
It began as an innocent childhood crush in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.
"We had the same homeroom together at Sun Valley Junior High School,” said Dennis Reynolds.
They first met when they were 13 years old.
"You'd pay a nickel, and you'd go to the movies for 15 minutes at lunchtime. And we did that and we held hands we thought we were going steady," said Diane Reynolds.
"I would ride my bicycle up to her house, her parents liked me. And they had a big old oak tree in the back and we'd go up there and hold hands and i carved our initials there with a heart," said Dennis Reynolds.
They got married right out of high school and had two sons. Dennis Reynolds served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
Struggling to stay afloat, the couple's financial situation was sparse, and they were struggling amid obligations of adulthood.
"Working full time, going to school," said Dennis Reynolds.
The two got a divorce after four years of marriage.
"It was kind of sad, we didn't have a lot of communication then," recalled Diane Reynolds.
They both remarried and spent decades apart. Eventually, both of their other spouses died.
They kept in touch sporadically and occasionally saw each other at events, like weddings and funerals. Then 55 years later, "we drifted together again," said Diane Reynolds.
At the age of 77, they got married again on what would have been their 59th wedding anniversary.
"We had both agreed that we would try to keep each other as healthy as we could, and take care of each other. Sickness, in health, we said that for real. And richer, poorer," said Diane Reynolds. Her husband said they had a beautiful wedding.
They tied the knot again in the Wedding Capital of the World.
"Little Chapel of the West," said Dennis Reynolds. "Right by the Las Vegas sign."
With the help of Veterans United Home Loan, Dennis Reynolds built his bride her dream home in Las Vegas. Again in their honeymoon phase, they said the takeaway from it all is this: "Never give up," said Diane Reynolds. "You never know. I mean at 77 years old, here we are."
