LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police said a child was shot near Sunrise Library in northeast Las Vegas.
Officers were called to the area, on Harris Avenue, near Christy Lane at around 1:50 p.m. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooter ran off and the juvenile victim was taken to University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was shot in the foot, police said.
Police said the victim was found in front of the library and the shooting reportedly resulted from "a fight over a girl."
Officers set up a perimeter, but streets were not blocked off, police said.
Police said the school nearby, Stanford Elementary was locked down during the investigation.
