LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an incident where a child was rescued from a backyard pool Thursday afternoon in the northwest valley.
According to police, a 2-year-old child was pulled from a pool on the 5400 block of Rose Hills Street. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m.
People at the home performed CPR on the child, police said. The child was transported to Summerlin Hospital in unknown condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
