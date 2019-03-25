LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A child died after they were hit by a car in the southwest valley on Monday afternoon, according to police.
Las Vegas police said the deceased is one of two juveniles hit by a vehicle in the far southwest valley.
Police could not comment on the victims' ages, however the crash occurred near Fort Apache Road and Maule Avenue, near multiple schools.
On scene, Capt. Nick Farese of Metro's traffic bureau said three juveniles were crossing the street from the park, outside of a crosswalk.
One of them stayed on the median while two others continued into the road. That's when they were hit, Farese said.
The two were hit at about 3:30 p.m. One of the victims was taken to Southern Hills Hospital in critical condition and died soon after.
The other juvenile suffered minor injuries to their leg and foot and they were being treated at University Medical Center.
The driver stayed on scene and was not impaired, Farese said.
An electronic notice to parents stated that the student who died attended Faiss Middle School.
"Members of the crisis response team will be on campus [Tuesday] to work with any students who witnessed the accident or need support," the notice said.
Trauma Intervention Program's crisis support team tweeted they were on scene and at the hospital to "provide emotional and practical support to those affected."
Farese urged pedestrians and driver to be more careful as the weather improves and more children are outside.
Police had closed Fort Apache Road in both directions at the intersection.
Check back for updates.
