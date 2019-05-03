LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 4-year-old child involved in a parental abduction case in Oregon was recovered at Circus Circus in Las Vegas.
On April 12, the boy's father, Ivan Chapa, and the Grants Pass Police Department tried to go to the child's mother's house to pick him up, according to release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
According to the GPPD, Tiffany Gallego, 33, drove away with the boy, Gabriel, and her other child from a different relationship, the release said. Police tried to follow her but lost contact.
The U.S. Marshals Service investigation found Gallego had fled to Las Vegas, the release said. She and the children were found at Circus Circus.
Tiffany Gallego was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center pending extradition to Oregon, the release said.
Gabriel Gallego and his 11-year-old sister have been turned over to Child Protective Services, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.