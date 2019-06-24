NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 9-year-old Henderson boy died Wednesday after a drowning at a North Las Vegas apartment complex on June 15.
The Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed Marvin Herring, 9, died from anoxic brain injury due to drowning on June 19. Herring's death was ruled an accident.
North Las Vegas police said the incident happened around 8 p.m. June 15 in the 1200 block of West Cheyenne Avenue. NLVPD spokesman Eric Leavitt said police were patrolling the apartment complex when they were flagged down near the apartment complex pool for a possible drowning.
Leavitt said arriving officers performed CPR on Herring until paramedics arrived. Police estimated Herring may have been under water for four to five minutes before anyone noticed he was drowning.
Herring was initially in critical condition following the drowning, NLVPD said.
Leavitt said there were many adults and children around the pool for a party.
