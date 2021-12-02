LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police investigated a crash that critically injured a child and killed a dog Thursday afternoon.
According police, officers responded to a crash near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue around 5:12 p.m. involving a child and dog.
The child was jaywalking across MLK when they were hit by a car, police said.
The child was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries, however the dog died at the scene.
Police said the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Traffic was closed in all directions on MLK while police conducted their investigation.
