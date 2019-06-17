NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 9-year-old boy remains in critical condition after a near drowning at a North Las Vegas apartment complex Saturday.
North Las Vegas police said the incident happened around 8 p.m. June 15 in the 1200 block of West Cheyenne Avenue. NLVPD spokesman Eric Leavitt said police were patrolling the apartment complex when they were flagged down near the apartment complex pool for a possible drowning.
Leavitt said arriving officers performed CPR on a 9-year-old boy until paramedics arrived. Police estimated the boy may have been under water for four to five minutes before anyone noticed he was drowning.
Leavitt said there were many adults and children around the pool for a party.
The child was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, Leavitt said.
