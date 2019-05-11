LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a child was accidentally shot inside a home in the southwest valley on Saturday.
According to Metro Police Lt. Bill Steinmetz, officers were called to the 8000 block of Denny Creek Way, near South Durango Drive and West Windmill Lane, just after 10 a.m.
A parent was reportedly cleaning a firearm when he or she accidentally fired a round, Steinmetz said. A child who was sitting nearby was hit, and transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Las Vegas police said this incident was a reminder for gun owners to ensure "that safety is paramount when dealing with firearms, especially with children present."
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.