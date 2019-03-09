LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A spokesperson with Nevada Voters for Animals said several chihuahuas that were found roaming around the Mountains Edge area earlier this week after possibly being dumped.
Gina Greisen, president of Nevada Voters for Animals, said the group believes the chihuahuas were dropped in the desert by someone who was either breeding or selling the dogs.
While it was unknown where the chihuahuas were abandoned, volunteers found two dogs near Blue Diamond Road and Mountains Edge Parkway, Greisen said. The group has also seen as many as nine dogs in the area. The chihuahuas were seen running through subdivisions and were also found inside people's garages.
More dogs were spotted on Durango Drive between Cactus Avenue and Mountains Edge Parkway.
Greisen emphasized valley residents to call Nevada Voters for Animals at 702-660-8970 if they see the chihuahuas running around the neighborhood. Volunteers from the group will come and pick up the dogs.
Of the chihuahuas that have been rescued, Greisen said the next step was to get the dogs ready for adoption.
Nevada Voters for Animals was still looking for tips on who may have dumped the animals as of Friday afternoon.
