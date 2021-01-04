LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Chick-fil-A has announced it's opening its newest Las Vegas Valley location this week.
According to a news release, Chick-fil-A Charleston & Fort Apache, located at the intersection of W. Charleston Boulevard and S. Fort Apache Road, is opening on Thursday, Jan. 7.
Located at 1100 S. Fort Apache Road, the new eatery will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Currently, Chick-fil-A Charleston & Fort Apache will open for drive-thru and curbside pickup for mobile orders, the release notes.
The new location employs approximately 125 full- and part-time team members
