LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Chick-fil-A is set to open its newest Las Vegas Valley eatery on Thursday.
Located at Las Vegas Boulevard and the I-215, the new location will employ approximately 130 full- and part-time team members, according to a release.
The restaurant will be typically open from 6:30 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday. However, current hours due to COVID-19 are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Amid the pandemic, the new location will be open for drive-thru, curbside pick-ip and third-party delivery via DoorDash, the release said.
In place of its traditional Chick-fil-A first 100 grand opening celebration, the restaurant will provide free Chick-fil-A meals for a year to 100 local heroes.
Maybe it is because I did not grow up with it, but I don't understand the obsession with this restaurant. I've tried it and its tastes like a chicken sandwich I could make at home.
