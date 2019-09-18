Fans of Chick-fil-A in downtown Las Vegas will have a closer option to get their chicken sandwich fix — the Golden Nugget.
The hotel-casino announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that fast-food eatery Chick-fil-A is opening at the property.
We’ve got some news..... can you guess what popular restaurant is coming to Golden Nugget Las Vegas? 🚫🐄#comingsoon #lasvegas #vegas @chickfila 😍 pic.twitter.com/XUMrDtvUii— Golden Nugget LV (@GoldenNuggetLV) September 18, 2019
A representative from the Golden Nugget confirmed the news. The restaurant is expected to open this winter in the Carson Tower.
The eatery will mark Chick-fil-A's first location in downtown Las Vegas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.