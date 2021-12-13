LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Residents in the Centennial Hills area of the northwest Las Vegas Valley are finally getting a Chick-fil-A.
Construction is coming along on a new location near Centennial Center Boulevard and Tropical Parkway.
According to Chick-fil-A's website, the northwest Las Vegas spot is located at 6410 Centennial Center Blvd.
FOX5 has reached out to Chick-fil-A for an anticipated opening date.
