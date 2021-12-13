Chick-fil-A at Centennial Hills at 95 Plaza

Construction is seen on a Chick-fil-A at Centennial Hills at 95 Plaza. (Caitlin Lilly/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Residents in the Centennial Hills area of the northwest Las Vegas Valley are finally getting a Chick-fil-A.

Construction is coming along on a new location near Centennial Center Boulevard and Tropical Parkway.

According to Chick-fil-A's website, the northwest Las Vegas spot is located at 6410 Centennial Center Blvd.

FOX5 has reached out to Chick-fil-A for an anticipated opening date.

