LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Chick-fil-A fans in North Las Vegas will soon have a shorter drive to satisfy their chicken sandwich craving.
The eatery has announced it is opening its first location in North Las Vegas next year.
"It’s our pleasure to confirm we will be opening a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in North Las Vegas in 2020. We look forward to joining the community and serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality," Chick-fil-A said in a statement.
The new Chick-fil-A is located on Craig Road near Camino Al Norte. An exact opening date has not been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.