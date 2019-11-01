LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Golden Nugget is hosting two job fairs to fill positions at its soon-to-open Chick-fil-A restaurant.
Chick-fil-A Golden Nugget is looking to hire for positions including kitchen team members, guest services team members and assistant manager.
The job fairs will be held on the Carson Tower Convention Level at the Golden Nugget on Saturday, Nov. 2 and Thursday, Nov. 7. Both hiring events will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The new location is set to open at the Golden Nugget on Dec. 2.
