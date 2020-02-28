LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Chick-fil-A is hiring for its newest restaurant in the Las Vegas Valley.
Chick-fil-A is set to open its eatery on the corner of Flamingo and Valley View on April 2.
Ahead of its opening, Chick-fil-A is looking for members to join its kitchen team.
According to Chick-fil-A, the restaurant is hiring for both daytime and evening shifts and part-time and full-time positions.
Those interested can apply online: bit.ly/cfasahara
