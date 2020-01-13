LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Chick-fil-A is starting the week by offering its customers some free food.
As a way to say "thank you" to its customers, Chick-Fil-A is giving away a free order of its eight-count classic Chick-fil-A nuggets to any guest who creates or signs into their Chick-fil-A One mobile app.
Guests can redeem the free offer between Jan. 13 and Jan. 31 at participating restaurants either in-restaurant, in the drive-thru or by placing a mobile order via the app, according to a news release.
Starting Jan. 13, Chick-fil-A is also adding a new Kale Crunch Side to its menus nationwide. The new item features a blend of kale and cabbage tossed with Apple Cider and Dijon Mustard Vinaigrette and topped with salted, crunchy almonds.
Customers can exchange the free eight-count Nuggets offer via the Chick-fil-A App for a complimentary Kale Crunch Side until Jan. 31.
