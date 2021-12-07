CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston residents got quite a surprise when they went to a local fast food restaurant.
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.
“In true Chevy Chase form, he asked to jump behind the counter and hilarity ensued as he served up their orders in the drive-thru and inside at the counter,” company officials said.
A few lucky customers were able to grab photos and videos while the actor was there, including the TikTok video below:
@delaneyfree
hap hap happy christmas from me and @officialchevychase @raisingcanes ##vibing ##raisingcanes ##christmasvacation♬ Drilla - liverpoolfans.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.