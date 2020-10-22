LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Award-winning singer Cher will visit Las Vegas this weekend to campaign for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
The campaign announced on Thursday that Cher will visit Las Vegas on Saturday. and will travel to Phoenix on Sunday.
No additional information on her visit was provided.
Going Nevada & Arizona to speak on behalf of BIDEN HARRIS— Cher (@cher) October 22, 2020
