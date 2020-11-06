LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new concept called "Vegas Test Kitchen" will debut in downtown Las Vegas, helping up-and-coming chefs cook up new concepts and let the public have a taste.
It's the culinary brain child of Jolene Mannina, helping cooks, chefs and bakers get their creative juices flowing, test food before debuting new restaurants, and help the hard-hit workers in the restaurant industry get back on their feet.
The space at Ferguson's will allow chefs the chance to experiment with their dishes in a kitchen with proper supplies and space. Rotating chefs can also debut their meals for the public to purchase in "pop-up" restaurants.
"This is important for everybody. A lot of people have had extra time on their hands the past few months. People who wanted to venture in their own business now actually have the time to play around with it and test it out. There are a lot of chefs that may not return to their homes and jobs, and we are able to give them that home and that space to test their product," Mannina said.
Vegas Test Kitchen hopes to open before the end of the month.
