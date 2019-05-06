LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - With Project Neon wrapping up, businesses around the biggest construction zones have been rejoicing.
For more than a year, Tenaya Creek Brewery had to deal with the sights and sounds of construction in its backyard. Not anymore.
The brewery had to deal with a lot of dust and noise from all of the construction. But staff said what was a traffic headache for some, actually turned out to be pretty good for their business.
Mondays are the busiest days in the backroom at Tenaya Creek Brewery, staff there said. With no construction, this Monday was a little bit different.
Brewers said they spent 80 percent of their day cleaning up inside. Things only got worse when the construction came.
“We couldn’t leave doors wide open because the dust would just come in,” co-owner Tim Etter said.
But Etter said that’s as bad as things got. “We’ve had a benefit from it actually,” he said.
All those road closures pushed drivers off the highway and in front of the brewery.
“They didn’t even know it was here and just stopped in on a whim because they drove by,” Etter said.
With Project Neon wrapping up, the owner said he’s noticed a difference on the roads already.
“We witnessed that traffic come to a standstill on most days. And what I’ve witnessed: traffic flow is a lot smoother than it was before,” Etter said.
So while the brewery won’t miss the construction, “the jackhammers, the construction, the gridlock, we can see I-15 from right here,” Etter said.
They look forward to smoother roads, paving the way for more visitors.
“There’s three exits and on ramps around here, less than half a mile away,” Etter said. “It’s an easy place to get to and definitely an easy place to leave from.”
With 14 of their own beers on tap, Tenaya Creek Brewery said, it may be time add one more.
Etter said he may even be inspired to create a beer named after traffic or Project Neon. “That’s a good idea! I’m going to come up with one tonight!” he said.
Project Neon is 95 percent done, the Nevada Department of Transportation said. It’s expected to be wrapping up completely this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.