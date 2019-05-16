LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fast-food restaurant famous for its fries and burgers has closed all 6 of its Las Vegas Valley locations.
Checkers restaurants across the valley have signs posted on their doors reading, "store permanently closed, thank you for your business."
A Checkers spokesperson said they are working to reopen some or all of the locations.
Food in the Fast Lane, LLC, a Checkers franchisee, recently closed all 6 of their Checkers restaurants in the greater Las Vegas-area. The franchisor is working to quickly reopen some or all of the restaurants. In the meantime, guests can still find their favorite Checkers menu items at our location inside WalMart at 6464 N. Decatur Blvd. The Checkers brand has had a long and successful history in the community, and we forward to serving our loyal Las Vegas guests again soon.
(1) comment
Thank God! Just kidding, God is just a voice in crazy people's heads. This place has got to be in the top 5 for worst fast food chains. Take 'em back to the Midwest where they belong!
