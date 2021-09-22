LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Charter buses are being used to alleviate a lingering transportation problem in the Clark County School District, but a company operating out of Las Vegas is experiencing challenges of its own in the form of a bus driver shortage.
Arrow Stage Lines is a charter bus company that operates offices in several cities including Las Vegas. The company said it's dealing with a significant driver shortage that's affecting business in all of its markets.
President and CEO Luke Busskohl said the pandemic wiped out 95% of his business overnight.
Arrow has a driver shortage of its own, however the company has been doing what it can to assist CCSD with its transportation issues.
CCSD is short more than 200 bus drivers, and district wide, sporting events have been canceled as a result. Arrow and the school district have been working together to accommodate athletics needs. The company reserved three buses for school district events.
“We’re here to support the school districts. We always have. We love doing work with them. They’re a phenomenal customer of ours. And we’re there to support them in any way we can," Busskohl said.
Tourism is slowly rebounding in Las Vegas, and Busskohl said his business is seeing positive gains despite a lack in drivers.
“The fall is historically the busiest time of the year. So all our weekends are pretty much sold out today. So the biggest issue again is drivers,” Busskohl said.
Busskohl said people feel more comfortable traveling as more people get vaccinated.
While the Las Vegas office is back to about 50% of business, Busskohl expects his company will completely rebound and things will be much different in 2022. Arrow Stage Lines is currently hiring drivers. Visit the company's career page to apply.
