LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nearly a month after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, fashion brand Charlotte Russe said it would be closing all its store locations.
The online store for Charlotte Russe was closed as of Thursday morning, as well as the store's app for mobile phones.
"Our online store has closed," the company said on its website. "Going out of business sale starts March 7, all stores, all sales final."
When Charlotte Russe filed for bankruptcy on Feb. 3, 94 store locations were slated to close, while more than 400 stores would have stayed open.
According to a Feb. 19 statement, Charlotte Russe said it was in talks with "prospective bidders" to avoid the liquidation of the company's assets. The bids were scheduled to be held on March 3, with an auction planned on March 5.
A deal had not been apparently reached, resulting in the announcement of the company's liquidation sale.
"In the event that a going-concern transaction is not selected as the highest or otherwise best bid following the conclusion of the auction, the Company will facilitate an orderly wind-down of all of its store locations and operations beginning on or about March 7, 2019," the statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.