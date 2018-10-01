LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A group of dentists from California who were arrested for rape and kidnapping charges at the Wynn Las Vegas in July had their charges dropped by the district attorney's office.
Defense attorney Jess Marchese confirmed the charges against Ali Badkoobehi, Sina Edalat, Poria Edalat and Saman Edalat were dropped Monday morning due to a cell phone video presented to the D.A.'s office by the defendants.
Michael Horvath, the defense attorney who represented Badkoobehi, said the D.A.'s office contacted him and the other attorneys after prosecutors discovered the allegations had been fabricated after reviewing the facts of the case. Robert Draskovich, the defense attorney who also represented Badkoobehi, said the video evidence proved the sex was consensual.
Marchese, the defense attorney who represented Saman Edalat, said his client did not participate in the encounter. He also stated prosecutors wouldn't have allowed the men to be released without bail if they had a strong case.
"We are so grateful to the justice system for recognizing that we were the victims in this case," the dentists said in a statement. "We knew the facts came out that the vicious allegations would be exposed as lies and our good names would be cleared. We want to thank our families, friends and lawyers for sticking by us through this horrific ordeal."
The dentists added, "At this sensitive moment in our history, we believe that women should be respected and heard and believed. But as this case shows, it is also important to keep a critical eye on those willing to use the movement for their own selfish motives and remember that innocent until proven guilty is one of our country's bedrock principles."
The dentists had been previously released without bail in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.