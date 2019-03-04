LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A valley man wrongfully arrested and charged in a 2018 sex assault investigation said the mistake ruined his life.
“I lost my job, I’m in counseling,” Jesus Carvajal said.
In Aug. 2018, police arrested Carvajal for posing as a cop and coercing prostitutes into sex. Detectives said a photo lineup, car identification, and other evidence led to the arrest.
“It added up to seven felonies,” Carvajal said. The charges ranged from assault with a deadly weapon to kidnapping.
Police said several victims picked Carvajal out of a photo lineup. Carvajal’s car matched the suspect car as well, according to police.
Carvajal spent three weeks in jail and two months on house arrest.
In Oct. 2018, police detectives received information of an active sexual assault investigation that had striking similarities to the assaults Carvajal was accused of.
Police said a victim gave officers information which led them to identify Tommy Lee Provost as a suspect in the investigation. The district attorney dropped the charges against Carvajal.
“While the case was pending, we received credible information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department that Mr. Carvajal was factually not guilty of the crime and immediately dismissed the case,” a spokesperson with the District Attorney’s office said.
"I respect law enforcement, but what was done to me was wrong, and it needs to be addressed," Carvajal said.
While Carvajal was freed, he said the wrongful arrest continues to haunt him.
Carvajal said he has lost his job and is drowning in legal fees related to his case.
Provost, who bares resemblance of Carvajal, was booked into CCDC and faces a long list of charges including kidnapping and sex assault.
