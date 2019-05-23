NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Two child abuse and neglect charges against a woman who reportedly left her two daughters with a stranger on May 17 were dropped by the District Attorney's office, according to court officials.
Eloina Avalos-Perez, 47, was arrested on two counts of child abuse or neglect charges, according to court records. North Las Vegas police said during their investigation when her daughters were initially reported missing, they found Avalos-Perez had a history with CPS of providing inadequate shelter and supervision, as well as educational neglect.
Court officials said Thursday the D.A. decided not to pursue charges and the case against Avalos-Perez was dismissed.
NLVPD was notified of the missing girls on May 18 at around 2:30 a.m. Avalos-Perez told police she dropped off her daughters at Lincoln Elementary School on May 17 at about 8:00 a.m.
At around 1 p.m., Avalos-Perez said she met with a woman and arranged for her daughters to be picked up from school. Perez told officers this woman watches her daughters regularly while she’s at work.
At around 9 p.m., Avalos-Perez told the woman she missed her bus and would be running late to pick up the girls. The woman told Avalos-Perez she didn’t pick up her daughters from school and didn’t know where they were, according to the arrest report.
Avalos-Perez said she tried contacting police, but had issues with her cellphone; she wasn’t able to call for help until she got home at 11:30 p.m.
When police met with Avalos-Perez, they showed her the photo of the woman who picked up the girls from school and asked if she knew her. Avalos-Perez claimed she did not know the woman.
Avalos-Perez told police she ran into a random woman on the street on the morning of May 17 and asked if she could watch her children; she told police she didn’t ask or receive a cell phone number from this “random woman.”
FOX5 identified the "random woman" as Beatriz Avila, who said Avalos-Perez gave her a phone number to call when her but the number was incorrect.
Police said Avalos-Perez also gave Avila her number without making arrangements for her daughters to be picked up. Detectives noted Avalos-Perez was fidgety, talkative/babbling, was sweating, and looked very nervous overall.
A check with CPS showed Avalos-Perez has a history of inadequate shelter, supervision and educational neglect.
Avila's son said he called police when he saw the girls were reported missing and told officers they had the girls and they were safe.
After the girls were found, officers asked the real babysitter who watches Avalos-Perez’s daughters for details. The babysitter told police her kids go to school with the girls and Avalos-Perez had asked her to watch the girls while she was at work. The babysitter told police she agreed after some persuasion.
When the babysitter tried contacting Avalos-Perez around 10 p.m. on May 17, she never got a response, the arrest report said. The babysitter had asked Avalos-Perez for the girls’ names so she could pick them up after school, but none of the babysitter’s text messages received a reply.
Police later determined the babysitter was texting the wrong number, the report said.
The school principal told police Avalos-Perez was constantly late picking her daughters up from school and habitually sends people the kids are unfamiliar with to pick them up.
Police quickly determined Avalos-Perez had asked a complete stranger to watch her children. Due to her CPS history of neglect, she was arrested and booked on two child abuse or neglect charges.
(1) comment
Is it just me or does this story seem off a bit? How can just anyone pick the kids up from school? I have to show my ID even though they know me, they still make me show it. somethings not right here.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.