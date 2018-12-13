LAS VEGAS -- A Las Vegas man charged with murder will soon walk free.
Barnett sat before a judge Monday with his hands in cuffs after being arrested in connection with murder.
Las Vegas police said the arrest stemmed from a fight Dec 5 that ended in the fatal stabbing of a man. Investigators initially believed Barnett made threads against the victim's cousin.
“There were some threats where someone showed up to this person’s work,” said Metro Lt. Ray Spencer. “Nothing at this point indicates self-defense.”
Police first said Barnett attacked Galean Simon. But now prosecutors believe Barnett was defending himself and his family against Simon.
“Mr. Simon, and the others with him, lie and wait for my client at the scene,” said defense attorney Michael Gowdey. “As soon as he came up to pick his girlfriend up, they immediately swarmed him and he stabbed one of them to protect himself.”
Simon, age 38, was taken to University Medical Center where he died from multiple stab wounds.
Gowdey said after further investigation police began seeing inconsistencies with the initial story.
“Police were able to determine there were in fact boot prints and fingerprints on the vehicle -- including the back window where these people were trying to get into the car and get Mr. Barnett,” Gowdey said.
Now Gowdey wants to clear his client's name.
“People have a tendency to prejudge cases before all the facts are out,” said Gowdey. “This is a perfect example of innocent until proven guilty.”
