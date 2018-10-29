LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Chapel of the Flowers announced it was hosting its second annual Fall Festival Fundraiser on Monday from 5 to 9 p.m.
According to the chapel, the fundraiser has free admission and will have carnival games, a haunted house, pumpkins and candy for trick-o-treaters. Proceeds from game ticket and food truck sales will go towards Opportunity Village.
Tickets for the haunted house are also available for purchase.
"Chapel of the Flowers is renowned for our impeccable, elegant weddings." Donne Kerestic, CEO of the chapel, said. "Hosting this Fall Festival for the second time is something we’ve been looking forward to all year, as it is a way for us to include our own children and loved ones in a family-friendly activity for all Las Vegas families that gives back to a worthy cause."
The Chapel of the Flowers is located at 1717 South Las Vegas Boulevard, near downtown Las Vegas.
