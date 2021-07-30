LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A lot of people complained about parking confusion at the Garth Brooks concert at Allegiant Stadium earlier this month. With a large sporting event coming up a the venue this weekend, will it be any better, this time around?
It was the second concert and first big concert at the stadium since the pandemic. Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft says many meetings and discussions have taken place with area stakeholders to improve things for this weekend’s Concacaf Gold Cup Final soccer match between the United States and Mexico at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
The commissioner says some parking areas have been changed to provide closer ADA access for people and there will be more signage for drivers on the roads.
“There’s also been stepped up communication with the rideshare companies, with the taxicabs, to make sure those individuals who help all of us get to the venue know exactly what they’re doing. Know where the road closers are so they can know what to avoid and what to head to,” said Naft.
The commissioner also recommends drivers have a plan before showing up.
"Make sure that you know where you're going to park. Don't come down to the stadium and expect just to find a parking spot. You can do that research online in advance. You can purchase your parking in advance. But I would recommend to everybody to have a plan before you head to the stadium," said Naft.
He also says it could take all football season to work everything out with parking and that people can expected to see changes throughout the year.
