LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak on Thursday announced that Sandra Douglass Morgan, the Chairwoman and Executive Director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, is resigning from her position.
In a news release, Gov. Sisolak said Douglass Morgan is leaving to "pursue an exciting professional opportunity. "
She will be leaving her position effective Nov. 6.
Gov. Sisolak will announce his selected appointment to fill the seat in the very near future, the release said.
"I will forever be grateful to Chairwoman Douglass Morgan for her hard work and dedication to the State. She has been with the Administration from the start, and her steady hand and unmatched leadership has been critical in guiding Nevada’s gaming industry through one of the most turbulent periods in its history," Governor Sisolak said. “She will be greatly missed, but her leadership and ability to put together a talented team has left the State in a great position to fill the role with another accomplished individual. We again thank Sandra for her many accomplishments and time at the State.”
“It has been a privilege to lead the Nevada Gaming Control Board with such a rich and proficient history in gaming regulation. Working with an outstanding and dedicated staff throughout the state has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Chairwoman Douglass Morgan. “In the last two years, the Board has ensured that gaming licensees adopted and implemented policies for all types of discrimination and harassment, modernized its regulations to allow cashless wagering at machines and table games, investigated the merger creating the world’s largest casino company, and adopted COVID-19 mitigation measures.”
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Board agents have worn multiple hats beyond their normal job duties to regulate a safe reopening and continued safe operations of gaming establishments for employees, residents, and visitors,” Douglass Morgan continued. “I was and will always be proud to have been a part of these numerous accomplishments. I want to thank Governor Sisolak for the opportunity to serve in this position.”
