LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those hoping to visit Mount Charleston on Monday will need to have chains or snow tires.
According to a tweet from Mt. Charleston, "Chains or Snow Tires Required - from top of Mount Charleston to US-95 Junction."
Heads up #trafficalert for #mtcharleston roads today: “Chains or Snow Tires Required - from top of Mount Charleston to US-95 Junction”— Go Mt. Charleston (@GoMtCharleston) December 28, 2020
Always check https://t.co/DFSR5rPdg7 in winter & avoid the area during active weather like today!
❄️ Find more here:https://t.co/9eMSqQBJrH pic.twitter.com/AS2EO9rSPi
NHP Southern Command said chains or snow tires are required from State Routes 156 (Lee Canyon) and 157 (Kyle Canyon) from the top of the mountain down to the US95.
