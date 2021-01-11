LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Consumer Electronics Show has started virtually.
This is first time the show has been on a digital-only platform, which is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials said gadgets for a “new normal” will be on display.
"Whether that's helping us stay connected to our loved ones or to our educators or to our doctor. That's what we're seeing across the show floor," said Sarah Brown, director of communications for CES.
Brown said CES will have more than 100 hours of broadcast programming during the event and keep an important aspect of CES: networking.
"Not only can you send messages, schedule one-on-one meetings, you can even have meetings with up to 30 people," said Brown.
Brown said nothing can truly recreate the experience of being in Las Vegas but looks forward to the return of CES to the city in 2022.
