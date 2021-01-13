LAS VEGAS (FOX 5) -- There is a lot of innovation coming out of the 2021 CES virtual show, including things that keep your loved ones safe.
The Tata is safety pad that goes into a car seat. The pad is attached to a phone app and when the parent gets about 3 feet away from the baby, it sets off a three level alarm:
- First level: Notification on the user's phone.
- Second level: Activated if the user doesn't acknowledge the notification. They will get called twice.
- Third level: Emergency contacts the user chooses when they set up the app will be called and given the location of the child.
Rudolf Jantos is the head of marketing for the Italian based startup Filo and said with hundreds of hot car deaths in the world over the years, products like these are crucial.
"We are so passionate, to save even one life would be important to us," Jantos said. "We're here for the human effort and helping people not be distracted."
Jantos said the plan for the future is to get this technology built right into the car seat.
Many products being shown at CES are closely tied to the pandemic. With people having to spend more time at home, they've also had to find creative ways to keep themselves busy.
Hank Adams is the CEO of Rise Gardens. It's an indoor home gardening system that allows people to grow plants in their homes all year long.
Users get little plant pods, put them in a small bit of water that circulates on its own. They then track it on an app which tells them when and what they need to add to it.
Adams said this product can be used for food, beauty, or just for fun.
"There's just something about planting a seed and watching it grow. A lot of people refer to their plants as their babies," Adams said. "I think people really enjoyed having something to nurture and take care of in this crazy world that we're all stuck inside."
Adams said his new launch will be a smaller version of the the garden. He said he wants to get it into schools as a way to teach young kids about healthy eating in a fun way.
