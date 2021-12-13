LAS VEGAS (FOX5) The countdown is on for the return of the Consumer Electronic Show in January. With less than a month to go, there's been a surge of attendees signing up. Organizers said over the last couple weeks 15,000 attendees have registered, and more than 200 companies booked their spot at the tech show.
Executive Vice President of CES Karen Chupka said the late momentum shows the desire to reconnect in-person. She said the August decision to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all attendees laid the groundwork for making convention goers feel more comfortable heading to the large show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
"That helped us know whatever would come up we have a level of protection," Chupka said.
Reports of the new Omicron variant has not had much impact on international travel.
Chupka said about 30% of those registered are coming from out of the country. She said that percentage is similar to a normal year.
"Shows haven't taken place across the globe,” Chupka said. “So this is really going to be the first opportunities for a lot of companies from around the globe to meet each other."
The numbers of attendees won't touch the 170,000 that attended CES in January of 2020. However, organizers said attendees and exhibitors representing 160 different countries will embark on Las Vegas.
Airlines are preparing for the CES surge too. United Airlines added 44 flights to and from Las Vegas to account for attendees.
"People are really starting to get excited about not only being together, but together to see new innovation," Chupka said.
CES 2021 was all virtual. The January show in 2022 will still have a digital component for those not attending in person.
