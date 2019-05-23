LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - After a disturbing video was filmed at a valley dog training facility called Off Leash K-9 Training in North Las Vegas, officers have investigated one of the owners.
The investigation came after the video surfaced of a man at the facility shouting at a dog while authoritatively holding a bat. The dog can be heard cowering in fear.
There were no charges filed as of Thursday.
According to the Association of Professional Dog Trainers, there are only two certified dog trainers in Las Vegas.
One of them is Diana Voorhies. She and her husband Ron run Las Vegas K-9 Academy.
“It’s heartbreaking,” she said as she watched the viral video. “I can’t even watch it. I was crying watching that video.”
Voorhies said she immediately saw a lot of red flags.
“Anybody can get a dog and overpower them, get them to sit and stay in a few days,” she said. “Anybody can do that. That’s not what people want. That’s not what they need and that’s not fair to the dog.”
She said methods like the ones seen in the video are not only outdated, they’re inhumane.
“Whenever you see a trainer that can promise you the world in two to three weeks, walk away from that,” she said. “That’s a red flag. That’s not good.”
Voorhies said her certification didn’t come easily.
“Talk to the trainer that you’re thinking of hiring,” she said. “Ask if he’s certified. And if he says yes, 'Where’s the proof? Show me your certification.”
Voorhies goes through 300 hours of training, testing and classes. While she has been in the business for decades, she still needs to get re-certified every three years.
“I want to keep it current,” she said. “I want to know what’s out there.”
Voorhies said leaving a dog with a trainer for weeks isn’t uncommon, especially in Las Vegas. But she prefers to work with the dog and its owner.
“The average person trusts a trainer because the trainer can come off as nice and pleasant,” she said. “But you don’t know what’s going on behind closed doors.”
So her advice to other owners was simple.
“You have to be careful of a trainer that brags too much about what they can do for you,” she said. “Can I talk to some of your clients? Can I see the dogs you trained? A lot of people don’t know to ask those questions.”
In the City of Las Vegas, dog trainers need to apply for a professional animal handler permit. That comes with a $50 fee for animal control and requires an annual renewal.
In Clark County, a dog trainer would just need a business license. The City of North Las Vegas did not respond to a request for comment on its rules.
Deborah Manheim is the other certified trainer listed on the Association of Professional Dog Trainers website. She runs Happy Tails Family Dog Training. She said she gets a lot of clients after they’ve already had a horrible experience at another trainer.
