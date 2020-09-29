LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County has increased the attendance limit for the 1 October remembrance ceremony from 50 to 250 people.
The county announced the change on Tuesday after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced an increase to the statewide limit on public gatherings to 250 people, allowing the county to increase the number of people admitted to the outdoor amphitheater where the ceremony will take place.
The 250-person limit does not include ceremony speakers, participants or technical staff. Speakers will include Gov. Sisolak, LVMPD Sherriff Joe Lombardo, Clark County Commission Chairwoman Marilyn Kirkpatrick and the father of one the the 58 shooting victims who perished.
Outdoor seating is reserved for families of victims who lost their lives in the shooting. Those who arrive after the amphitheater reaches 250 people will be directed to remote viewing locations inside the Government Center first floor.
The Sunrise Remembrance will be aired live on Clark County Television (CCTV) and local news media TV stations and websites. The ceremony will be carried live at Clark County's Facebook and Youtube pages.
