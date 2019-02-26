PAHRUMP (FOX5) -- The Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Angela Evans, CEO of Valley Electric, on Tuesday night.
The Nye County Sheriff's Office was investigating Evans along with other board members of Valley Electric Association, Inc. (VEA), they said in a video press release Tuesday night.
The original investigation began after it was alleged that the company's former CEO, Tom Husted, was misusing funds as "hush money" in a sexual harassment case against him.
During the investigation, an unnamed source went to Nye County investigators about work done on Evans' home.
The source said Evans had VEA do about $89,000 worth of work at her home to move power lines underground, and had billed VEA, in April 2018.
The source provided names of those involved and the work order.
Nye County said they confirmed with another employee that work was done, but that the employee could not confirm how the work was paid for.
Nye County investigators went to Evans' home in the winery area of Pahrump, they said in the release, and took photos.
The home was the only one on the block without power lines along the back easement of the property, they said.
Nye County executed a search warrant on Feb. 26 for electronic records on Evans' residence, then found that work to the cost of about $75,000 was not paid for by Evans but was billed to VEA Cooperative.
Evans was arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center and was charged with embezzlement.
