LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fremont Street Experience announced on Thursday that its president and chief executive officer, Patrick Hughes, is stepping down, effective Oct. 31.
According to a news release, Hughes is vacating his position to spend time with his family and evaluate the next phase of his career.
The release said he is stepping down after more than four years of work for the six-block entertainment district.
“My time with Fremont Street Experience has been the most rewarding and fulfilling experience in my professional career,” said Patrick Hughes in a statement. “It has been an honor to work with the Fremont Street Experience team members, its board of managers and all the local leaders who drive downtown Las Vegas’ visitation every day and provide millions of guests with unforgettable experiences. Fremont Street Experience will always hold a special place in my heart.”
According to the release, over the next few months, Fremont Street Experience and its board will be conducting a search to find a new chief executive officer who is experienced in working with public and private hotel casino owners as well as local political leaders to further enhance the downtown Las Vegas community.
