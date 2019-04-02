LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A transitional housing building just east of downtown Las Vegas burned down on Tuesday afternoon.
The New Hope Motel at 2775 Fremont Street caught fire about 4 p.m. on April 2, according to the Clark County Fire Department. The department, as well as units from the Las Vegas fire department, responded with more than 50 firefighters.
The New Hope Motel is a transitional home for recovering addicts and mental health patients. The program helps them get back on their feet. Now all 92 people have to find somewhere else to live.
"I was working in the building. I saw smoke coming from the second floor," Dwayne Wade said. He went door-to-door to help people out of the building.
"We were trying to make sure all the rooms were vacant. We were trying to figure out where the fire was at."
For those who lived there, they said the fire destroyed what few possessions they had.
The fire started on the second story, authorities said. Firefighters put out flames just after 5 p.m.
One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Damages had not been estimated.
