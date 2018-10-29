LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police in Wisconsin arrested a homicide suspect five months after a man was killed in central Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.
The Madison Police Department found 21-year-old Tarran Wilhelmi and took him into custody on Oct. 25, Las Vegas police said.
As of Monday, Wilhelmi was awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.
Officers responded to the deadly May 24 shooting at 8:18 p.m. in the 100 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Bonanza Road. Arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
The Clark County Coroner identified the victim as Patrick Jordan Outhoummountry, 22. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner said.
Citing the preliminary investigation, police said the Outhoummountry was involved in an argument with several unidentified people before the shooting. At some point during the argument, one of the suspects fired a gun multiple times striking Outhoummountry. All of the suspects left the scene before police arrived.
Anyone with information was urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.