LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- “I refuse to be bullied. I refuse to take what could be a prank or real,” Sara Attia said.
Attia and her family said they are the second targets of anti-Semitic attacks across the valley in less than a week.
On Thursday, vandals targeted a South Summerlin home. The family who lived there isn’t Jewish.
Monday morning, a Jewish mom woke up to see a swastika and the phrase “Heil Hitler” spray painted on her front door.
Attia said her property manager painted over the graffiti immediately and many in her Jewish community offered to help.
“No matter how many times we paint over that door it will always be there, I’ll always see it,” she said. “I’ll remember that panic attack when I saw it.”
Attia said she saw the vandalism around 5 a.m. Monday. She immediately looked around to see if any suspects were nearby. But she said the paint was already dry.
“I was panicking. Behind that door is me and my three kids,” she said. “We’re really open about being Jewish. We’re not Orthodox or anything but we’re very proud.”
Before her kids could see it, Attia ran back inside and called police.
“I was shaking, I was at a loss for words, I couldn’t breathe,” she said. “I was crying, screaming.”
She said she hopes this was just a prank, but does not believe it was a coincidence.
“Unfortunately that means I can’t be as open or friendly or as nice as everybody,” she said. “I have to be more, more suspicious.”
After the attack killing 11 at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Attia said she simply can’t shake this off.
“To allow somebody to push me to move or leave or act differently because I’m Jewish, it’s not the Holocaust anymore, so it’s not going to happen,” she said.
And now she is calling for acceptance in her community.
“It’s simple. I don’t care what religion you are. There are 10 commandments. One of them is to love thy neighbor,” she said.
Attia is still not sure how she’s going to explain this to her three children. Metro police has not arrested anyone in either case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.