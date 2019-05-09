LAS VEGAS (FOX 5)-- Many residents in the Centennial Hills area have been concerned with flash flooding in streets as heavy rainfall was expected to come into the valley.
“The last couple of weeks flooded really bad ... first time I saw it that bad in 20, 30 years,” Centennial Hills resident Don Stadterman said.
Don Stadterman has lived in this area for more than 30 years. He comes to Centennial Park, walks his dogs daily and has never seen the flooding as bad as it's been this year.
“We had that hard rain it came down really hard really quick our streets flooded, our streets were all really backed up," Stadterman said.
Centennial Hills residents said whenever it rains, streets are always flooded.
“We used to go out in his pick up track and actually go and save people that were stranded and they were sitting on top of their cars,” resident Raeann Kotz said.
But Kotz has seen some improvement and change through the years with construction and with the addition of the retention basin.
Kotz warned other drivers to not drive through flooded areas and take a different route, “Don’t try to drive through it your engine stalls ... find a different route and that's pretty much it. Just don't go through it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.