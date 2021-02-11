LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Centennial Hills Hospital in the northwest Las Vegas Valley was put on lockdown Thursday morning due to ongoing police activity, according to witness reports.
A spokesperson for the hospital said an adult woman appeared in the Emergency Room "threatening herself, with a gun she had on her person."
"The situation was quickly brought under control and the individual is in custody," said Centennial Hospital spokesperson Papez.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed an ongoing investigation in the 6900 block of N. Durango Drive. Police said the call about an incident in the area came in around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
Just before noon, LVMPD Officer Para said the person involved in the incident was taken into custody.
No injuries were reported, LVMPD said. Residents are advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
