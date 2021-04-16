LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Centennial High School will halt football program practices for 10 days following a positive COVID-19 test on campus, the Clark County School District confirmed on Friday.
Families were alerted of the case within the school's sports community on Thursday. According to CCSD, practice sizes were limited and social distancing was implemented in accordance with Nevada Interscholastic Athletic Association guidelines.
This news also puts the school's selection for the Allegiant Stadium scrimmages on April 23-24 in jeopardy.
"At this time, the school administration is working to determine if the Centennial High School football program will have enough time to safely prepare for intramural and intrasquad scrimmages," the district said in a statement.
Centennial was one of nine schools chosen to participate in high school football scrimmages at the Raiders' stadium.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
