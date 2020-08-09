LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you haven't responded to the 2020 Census, a worker might be coming to your door starting this week.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Nevada's current response rate for the survey is 62.3%, higher than the 2010 Census at 61.4%. To collect the remaining responses, census workers will start visiting households throughout the state.
To respond to the 2020 Census and avoid a home visit, mail in the paper questionnaire or go online to 2020census.gov. Respondents can also call (844) 330-2020 for English or (844) 468-2020 for Spanish. Surveys can be completed in 13 different languages and help is available in "many more," according to the Census Bureau.
Census takers, hired from local communities, are taking COVID-19 precautions, including wearing face masks, social distancing, not entering homes and practicing proper hygiene, the agency said.
Workers will wear a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. Households can call (213) 314-6500 to verify the worker's identity.
As of August 6, Nevada ranks 28th in the nation for responses, with 820,000 questionnaires completed.
