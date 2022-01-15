LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Celine Dion has announced that she is canceling the remaining shows in North America for her "Courage World Tour."
In a press release on Saturday, the Canadian singer said she continues to recover from recent health issues, and must cancel the remaining dates, per her doctors' advice. The singer recently has been treated for "severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing," the release said.
The singer said she was touched by fans' support on social media.
"I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regiment that my doctors are prescribing. There's a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the read," Dion said in a statement. "I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again. Meanwhile, I've been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone's been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me."
I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. /J’espérais vraiment être prête à remonter sur scène maintenant, mais je constate que je dois être plus patiente. - Céline xx... pic.twitter.com/zNnDMBo1JR— Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 15, 2022
Dion completed the first 52 shows of the tour before the pandemic emerged in March 2020. The remaining shows of the North American leg previously was rescheduled for March and April 2022.
In October, Dion announced that she would have to delay the debut of a show at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip for medical reasons.
