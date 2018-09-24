LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Superstar Celine Dion announced the final performance dates for her iconic Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Monday.
The international singer is scheduled to take the stage for the last time on June 8, 2019. Tickets for the final run of her residency in the spring go on sale Friday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. PST.
"I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run," said Celine. "Las Vegas has become my home and performing at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades. It's been an amazing experience and I'm so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years. Every show we do at The Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special."
Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special. / Jusqu’à la grande finale, chaque spectacle que nous ferons au Colosseum sera très spécial. – Céline xx…https://t.co/z8ejWz8PgD📸: Ian Laidlaw pic.twitter.com/fJkq4H8tnU— Celine Dion (@celinedion) September 24, 2018
Celine Dion has performed more than 1,000 shows during two residencies at The Colosseum since 2003.
"Celine is ingrained within the legacy of Caesars Palace and it has been a tremendous honor to be a permanent home to one of the most legendary music icons for over 15 years," said President and CEO of Caesars Entertainment Mark Frissora.
Tickets start at $51, plus tax and fees. Fans can purchase tickets in person at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Box Office, by calling 866-320-9763, or online at thecolosseum.com or ticketmaster.com.
