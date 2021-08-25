LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In his four years with the Vegas Golden Knights, Ryan Reaves was the definition of a fan favorite.
"Ryan Reaves is my favorite player … I think he really ties together the Vegas community and he's just been a really strong figure," Knights fan Carlie Cass said.
Dozens of Medieval Maniacs filed into Park MGM on Wednesday night to say goodbye to Reaves. The Knight was traded to the New York Rangers this summer.
"When we found out about this experience to give a bon voyage we decided to come down with the whole family," Knights fan Patrick Abrahimian said.
At the Park MGM meet-and-greet, Reaves signed hats, jerseys and even a blackjack table.
“I waited three hours and 40 minutes,” Brian Macconnell said. “It's well worth it for the Golden Knights.”
Over Reaves' four years in Vegas, fans were drawn to the enforcer in many different ways.
"I love his aggression. He's the strength of the team and it's going to be tough next year," Abrahimian said.
"His looks. He's definitely my crush," Raquelle Malicdem said.
"Maybe I just speak my mind a little bit more than other players,” Reaves told FOX5. “Or maybe it’s the beer,” he said. “Maybe every one here just really likes the beer."
From starting his beer company 7five Brewing, to being the face of water conservation, Reaves left his mark on Las Vegas just as strongly as his menacing hits on the ice.
"It's sad. He was really amazing,” Sophia George said. “I know he's going to do great wherever he goes, but as a Vegas local it’s going to hurt to let him go."
Reaves said his four years in Las Vegas were the most fun of his career. He capped off the night with a celebratory send-off at On The Record Speakeasy and Club.
Fans may get the opportunity to see Reaves at T-Mobile Arena next season when the Rangers play the Knights in January.
